The best designer dressing gowns

Now that the home has become a de facto office, it seems only fair to treat loungewear with the same kind of consideration as the weekday wardrobe. Dressing gowns – generally reserved for knocking about the house on a Sunday morning, paper in hand – could now conceivably pass as workwear.

There’s no shortage of decadent robes and gowns on the market, too, whether made with patterned silk, breezy linen or fluffy towelling. The likes of Dolce & Gabbana and New & Lingwood have opulent styles asking to be paired with matching slippers, while Brunello Cucinelli and Hamilton & Hare’s versions are lightweight enough to wear comfortably through summer. Here’s our edit of the best.

