The best designer dressing gowns

Whether for downtime or at your desk – do it in a bathrobe

Marlon Brando in 1949 | Image: Getty Images

Now that the home has become a de facto office, it seems only fair to treat loungewear with the same kind of consideration as the weekday wardrobe. Dressing gowns – generally reserved for knocking about the house on a Sunday morning, paper in hand – could now conceivably pass as workwear.

There’s no shortage of decadent robes and gowns on the market, too, whether made with patterned silk, breezy linen or fluffy towelling. The likes of Dolce & Gabbana and New & Lingwood have opulent styles asking to be paired with matching slippers, while Brunello Cucinelli and Hamilton & Hare’s versions are lightweight enough to wear comfortably through summer. Here’s our edit of the best.

Paul Stuart linen robe, $495, paulstuart.com
Johnstons of Elgin silk-lined cashmere robe, £1,795, johnstonsofelgin.com
New & Lingwood woven silk robe, £1,250, newandlingwood.com
Dolce & Gabbana silk robe, £2,150, dolcegabbana.com
Nanushka cotton robe, €450, nanushka.com
Piglet linen robe, £80, pigletinbed.com
P.Le Moult cotton robe, £245, matchesfashion.com
Paul Smith cotton towelling robe, £200, paulsmith.com
Brunello Cucinelli cashmere/silk knit robe, £1,790, brunellocucinelli.com
Hamilton and Hare cotton robe, £165, hamiltonandhare.com
Loro Piana cashmere robe, £1,840, mrporter.com
Derek Rose cotton robe, £250, derek-rose.com
