Fashion flies the flag for flamboyant tomboys

Nautical-inspired pieces in red, white and blue are making waves this summer. Styling by Hannah Teare. Photography by Yuval Hen. Location: the National Maritime Museum, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Cutty Sark

Valentino cotton dress, £2,300. Alexis Mabille cotton and lace shirt, £770. Giambattista Valli silk tulle dress, £6,900 | Image: Yuval Hen

Fendi denim jacket, £1,450. Xiao Li cotton jacket, £620. Dior silk dress, £12,000. Solid & Striped polyester/elastane bikini top, £73. Wolford net tights, £39. Gia Couture velvet shoes, £324. Lock & Co wool‑felt beret, £49 | Image: Yuval Hen
Dolce & Gabbana silk organza blouse, £1,690, and cotton pyjamas bottoms, £430. Solid & Striped polyester/elastane bikini top, £73. Wolford net tights, £39. Simone Rocha feather-trimmed satin sliders, £425. Awon Golding wool-felt hat, £250 | Image: Yuval Hen
Vivienne Westwood Couture organza and crinoline gown, price on request. Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood cotton shorts (just seen), £285, and cotton bag, £295. Wolford net tights, £39. Gina leather shoes (just seen), £895. Julian Garner wool-felt hat, £180. Chloé satin rope belt, £565 | Image: Yuval Hen
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture silk top and crepe satin trousers, both price on request. Awon Golding leather-trimmed velour-felt hat, £320. Paula Rowan leather gloves, £286 | Image: Yuval Hen
Erdem bead embroidered cotton, silk and acetate cape, £995. Dice Kayek wool jacket, £1,910, and cotton trousers, £620. Faith Connexion mesh top (just seen), £224. Wolford net tights, £39. Gia Couture velvet shoes, £324. Vivienne Westwood wool pirate hat. £275. Honour latex rubber gloves, £21.99 | Image: Yuval Hen
Simone Rocha embroidered polyamide/acetate coat, price on request. Fyodor Golan polyester skirt, £695. Solid & Striped polyester/elastane bikini top, £73, and polyester/elastane swimsuit, £144. Wolford net tights, £39. Rupert Sanderson Lurex and crystal buckle shoes, £665. Faith Connexion tulle scarf, £106. Atsuko Kudo latex gloves, £35. Charlotte Olympia leather bucket bag (just seen), price on request. VV Rouleaux vintage tassel, price on request | Image: Yuval Hen
John Galliano cotton jacket, cotton trousers and cotton braces, all price on request. Erdem moiré bib, £180. Wolford net tights, £39. Gina leather shoes, £895 | Image: Yuval Hen
Gucci silk dress, £7,930. Molly Goddard cotton dress, £4,500. Play Comme des Garçons cotton T-shirt (just seen), £100. Wolford net tights, £39. Emporio Armani mesh and leather ankle boots, £510. Yosuzi cotton hat, £120. VV Rouleaux vintage epaulettes, price on request. Budd silk pocket square (worn as neckerchief), £55 | Image: Yuval Hen
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello embroidered georgette silk and sequin dress, £7,285, and straw micro canotier hat, £385. Faith Connexion silk and lace top, £599. Ermanno Scervino neoprene leggings, £480 | Image: Yuval Hen
