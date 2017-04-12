Glamorous new poolside fashion

Adriana Degreas, adrianadegreas.com. All Things Brighton Beautiful, allthingsbrightonbeautiful.co.uk. Altuzarra, altuzarra.com. Amara, amara.com. Andrew Martin, andrewmartin.co.uk. Aquazzura, aquazzura.com. B&B Italia, bebitalia.com. The Beach People, thebeachpeople.com.au. Bimba Y Lola, bimbaylola.com. Bisazza, bisazza.com. Blumarine, blumarine.com. Boss, hugoboss.com. Céline, celine.com. Charlotte Olympia, charlotteolympia.com. The Conran Shop, conranshop.co.uk. David Linley, davidlinley.com. Dedar, dedar.com. Dior, christiandior.com. Emilio Pucci, emiliopucci.com. Fendi, fendi.com. Flavia Del Pra, flaviadelpra.com.br and see The Conran Shop. Frescobol Carioca, frescobolcarioca.com. Furla, furla.com. Givenchy, givenchy.com. Habitat, habitat.co.uk. Harrods, harrods.com. Hermès, hermes.com. Holly Hunt, uk.hollyhunt.com. Illesteva, illesteva.com. Indian Ocean, indian-ocean.co.uk and see Harrods. Isabel Marant, isabelmarant.com. Jonathan Adler, jonathanadler.com. Kaleos, kaleoseyehunters.com. Kalmar, info@kalmar.uk.com. Karen Walker, karenwalker.com. Kartell, kartell.com. Kenzo, kenzo.com and see Amara. Laguna B, lagunab.com and see The Conran Shop. Le Specs, lespecs.com. Lexon, lexon-design-store.com and see Amara. Ligne Roset, ligne-roset.com. Loewe, loewe.com. Mara Hoffman, marahoffman.com. Michael Kors, michaelkors.com. Missoni, missoni.com. Miu Miu, miumiu.com. Moroso, moroso.co.uk. Nannacay, nannacay.com and see Revolve. Oscar de la Renta, oscardelarenta.com. Pinko, pinko.com. Prada, prada.com. Raj Tent Club, rajtentclub.com. Ralph Lauren Home, ralphlauren.co.uk. Revolve, revolve.com. Roberto Cavalli, justcavalli.com. Roberts Radio, robertsradio.com and see Selfridges. Selfridges, selfridges.com. Seletti, see Yoox. Shopbop, shopbop.com. Soane, soane.co.uk. Stella McCartney, stellamccartney.com. SunnyLife, sunnylife.com.au and see Shopbop. Talking Tables, talkingtables.co.uk. Tommy Hilfiger, tommy.com. Yoox, yoox.com. Zimmermann, zimmermannwear.com.

Hair, Craig Marsden at One Represents using Balmain Paris Hair Couture. Make-up, Marco Antonio using Les Beiges de Chanel and Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Cream. Prop stylist, Millicent Simon. Fashion assistant, Raphaëlle Helmore. On-set fashion assistants, Sarah Hourahane and Sophie Casha. Photographer’s assistants, David Holbrook and Samuel Hearn. Digital operator, Andreas Klassen. Models, Auguste Abeliunaite, Charlotte Wiggins and Xannie Cater at Select Model Management. Casting director, Paul Isaac.