Glamorous new poolside fashion

Turn up the heat this summer with sinuously elegant fashion – and furniture – in sizzling hot shades. Styling by Millicent Simon. Photography by Andrew Yee

From far left: Xannie wears Hermès cotton jersey swimsuit, £375. Furla leather espadrilles, £215. Altuzarra aluminium earrings, from £320. Auguste wears Hermès cotton jersey swimsuit, £375. Charlotte Olympia suede, nappa and wood heels, £1,075. Altuzarra aluminium earrings, from £320. Nannacay reed and acrylic basket with pompoms, from £212. Illesteva sunglasses, £180. Habitat woven plastic sunloungers, £175 each, and woven paper bowl, £25. Andrew Martin carved wood stool, £295. Talking Tables watermelon drink holder, £9 for set of three. Kenzo cotton beach towel, £89, from Amara. Bisazza by Marco Braga glass Suite Viola tiles, about £1,240 per sq m
Miu Miu cotton/Lycra swimsuit, £725, and Plexiglas sandals, £665. Dior resin pearl earrings, from £240. Charlotte Olympia wicker and Perspex basket, £1,595. Soane rattan daybed, £6,600. Raj Tent Club metal table, £50. Hermès china plate, £190, from Harrods. Moser for David Linley crystal jug, £350, and glass, £95. Talking Tables flamingo food pick, £5.49 per pack. Frescobol Carioca linen towel, £95. Bisazza by Marcel Wanders Bloem Rosso tiles, about £4,300 per sq m
From far left: Xannie wears Prada cotton top, £420, and matching shorts, £535. Bimba y Lola polyurethane/cotton and leather sandals, £200. Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci sunglasses, about £305. Fendi leather bag, £2,010. Auguste wears Prada cotton and ostrich feather top, £645, cotton shorts, £420, and mink and ostrich feather stole, £2,150. Blumarine raffia and leather slip-on shoes, £350. Adam Selman x Le Specs sunglasses, £75. B&B Italia polypropylene sunloungers, £3,969 each. Oscar de la Renta lacquered wood trays, from about £480. Ralph Lauren Home martini glasses, £115 each. Habitat stoneware plates, £10 each. Talking Tables flamingo and pompom food picks, £5.49 per pack. Roberts Revival radio, £179.99. SunnyLife Cactus float, £50, from Shopbop. Bisazza by Marco Braga glass Suite Viola tiles, about £1,240 per sq m
Mara Hoffman recycled polyamide/spandex swimsuit, about £180. Just Cavalli leather sandals, £300. Missoni enamel earrings, £135. Loewe denim and calfskin bag, £1,625. Habitat rattan chaise, £375. Hermès cotton towel, £155. Ralph Lauren Home silk/linen cushion, £215. Roberts Revival radio, £179.99. Laguna B glass tumbler, £75, from The Conran Shop. Bisazza by Marcel Wanders Bloem Rosso tiles, about £4,300 per sq m
From far left: Charlotte wears Céline polyamide-mix dress, £2,200. Tommy x Gigi polyester swimsuit (just seen), £110. Boss lace and leather sandals, £415. Auguste wears Adriana Degreas Lycra swimsuit, £385. Aquazzura canvas and PVC flats, £725. Céline sunglasses, £239. Furla large resin bangle, £90, and small resin bangle, £70. Pinko calfskin bag, £151. Antique armchairs upholstered with Dedar polyester-mix Tricot Rayure/Baguette fabrics, £136 per m. Hermès china plates, £251, from Harrods. Oscar de la Renta earthenware crab condiment server, about £135. Moser for David Linley crystal jug, £350, and glasses, £95 each. Talking Tables cocktail umbrellas, £10.99 per pack. SunnyLife lobster float, £50, from Shopbop. Bisazza by Alessandro Mendini glass Ferrara Oro Giallo tiles, about £1,140 per sq m
From top: Auguste wears Stella McCartney polyamide/elastane swimsuit, £155. Charlotte wears Zimmermann Lycra swimsuit, £328. Bimba y Lola polyurethane and leather bag, £310. Kaleos sunglasses, £160. Holly Hunt metal and woven synthetic cord sunlounger, £2,925, and cast concrete drinks table, £1,620. Habitat recycled glass bowls, £10 each. Roberts Revival mini radio, £149.99. All Things Brighton Beautiful beach umbrella, £39.95
Michael Kors Collection nylon/spandex bikini, £485, vachetta belt, £325, and leather satchel, £1,210. Karen Walker sunglasses, £200. Indian Ocean polypropylene and PVC sunlounger, £1,150, from Harrods. Seletti melamine tray, £17, from Yoox. Raj Tent Club cotton parasol, £195. Bisazza glass mosaic Chic White tiles, about £3,500 per sq m
From top: Charlotte wears Emilio Pucci viscose bodysuit, price on request. Auguste wears Missoni lace dress, £310, and lace bikini (just seen), £410. Hilfiger Collection leather and rubber shoes, £160. Sian Evans for Kalmar gold-plated brass earrings, made to order, £510. Paula Cademartori for Kartell plastic bag, £254. Moroso steel and polyethylene chairs, £492 each. B&B Italia aluminium table, £776. Habitat woven paper bowl, £35. Jonathan Adler cotton beach towel, £98. Flavia Del Pra tile and copper tray, £251, from The Conran Shop. Lexon rubber radio, £49, from Amara. Oscar de la Renta brass cup, about £70. Talking Tables cocktail umbrella, £10.99 per pack. Bisazza glass mosaic Chic White tiles, about £3,500 per sq m
Isabel Marant polyamide/elastane swimsuit, £465. Dior metalised coir hat, £490. Ligne Roset lacquered steel and polypropylene cord armchair, £1,094. The Beach People cotton towel, £90. All Things Brighton Beautiful polyester parasol, £39.95
