Women’s puffa coats make a chic return

Anne Sofie Madsen, www.annesofiemadsen.com. Astrid Andersen, www.astridandersen.com and see Matchesfashion.com. Browns, 24-27 South Molton Street, London W1 (020-7514 0016; www.brownsfashion.com). Cebe, www.cebe.com and see Raijin Sports. Chanel, 158-159 New Bond Street, London W1 (020-7493 5040; www.chanel.com). Chloe, 152-153 Sloane Street, London SW1 (020-7823 5348; www.chloe.com). Dancing in the Street, www.dancinginthestreet.com. DKNY,27 Old Bond Street, London W1 (020-7499 6238; www.dkny.com). Dover Street Market, 18-22 Haymarket, London SW1 (020-7518 0680; www.doverstreetmarket.com). Emilio Pucci,www.emiliopucci.com. Gilmar Lab, www.gilmarlab.com. Gucci, 18 Sloane Street, London SW1 (020-7235 6707; www.gucci.com). House of Holland,www.houseofholland.co.uk. Iceberg, www.iceberg.com and see Gilmar Lab. JW Anderson,www.j-w-anderson.com. Koral, www.koral.com and see The Sports Edit. Louis Vuitton, 17-20 New Bond Street, London W1 (020-3214 9200; www.louisvuitton.co.uk). MatchesFashion.com, 87 Marylebone High Street, London W1 (020-7487 5400; www.matchesfashion.com). Moncler, www.moncler.com. MSGM,www.msgm.it and see Browns. O’Neill, www.oneill.com. Philipp Plein,www.plein.com. Raijin Sports, 641 Fulham Road, London SW6 (020-7371 7520; www.raijinsports.co.uk). Sacai,www.sacai.jp and see Dover Street Market. Sibling London,www.siblinglondon.com and see Dover Street Market. The Sports Edit, 172 Fulham Road, London SW1 (020-3793 0964; www.thesportsedit.com). Starlite, www.starlitedirect.com and see Dancing in the Street. Stella McCartney, 30 Bruton Street, London W1 (020-7518 3100; www.stellamccartney.com). Wolford, 17 King’s Road, London SW1 (020-7494 4343;

www.wolfordshop.co.uk).

Hair and make-up Marco Antonio using Creme de la Mer Skincare and Mac Pro. Model Kirsi Pyrhonen at Premier Model Management. Fashion assistant Raphaelle Helmore. Photographer’s assistant Tom Griffiths. Digital operator Sonny McCartney. Casting director Paul Isaac.