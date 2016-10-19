Women’s puffa coats make a chic return

This winter’s capacious quilted coats and padded jackets are as cool as they are cocooning. Styling by Millicent Simon. Photography by Andrew Yee

MSGM nylon jacket, £480, and matching skirt, £410. Moncler Grenoble goat hair and leather gloves, £700. Koral polyamide-mix leggings, £85. House of Holland Finish Him sunglasses, £120. O’Neill Heat RT boots, £40
MSGM nylon jacket, £480, and matching skirt, £410. Moncler Grenoble goat hair and leather gloves, £700. Koral polyamide-mix leggings, £85. House of Holland Finish Him sunglasses, £120. O’Neill Heat RT boots, £40 | Image: Andrew Yee
DKNY coated nylon jacket, £798, nylon coat, £898, and matching trousers, £598. Chanel lambskin jacket, £11,260
DKNY coated nylon jacket, £798, nylon coat, £898, and matching trousers, £598. Chanel lambskin jacket, £11,260 | Image: Andrew Yee
Iceberg nylon coat, price on request. Chanel lambskin jacket (just seen), £11,260, £898. JW Anderson polyester trousers, £535. Cébé Pursuit visor, £29. O’Neill Heat RT boots, £40
Iceberg nylon coat, price on request. Chanel lambskin jacket (just seen), £11,260, £898. JW Anderson polyester trousers, £535. Cébé Pursuit visor, £29. O’Neill Heat RT boots, £40 | Image: Andrew Yee
Anne Sofie Madsen nylon coat, about £1,000. O’Neill Psycho Tech wetsuit, £320, and Heat RT boots, £40
Anne Sofie Madsen nylon coat, about £1,000. O’Neill Psycho Tech wetsuit, £320, and Heat RT boots, £40 | Image: Andrew Yee
Emilio Pucci polyamide and mixed-down coat, £1,780. Starlite polyester/Spandex Jetson catsuit, £22, from Dancing in the Street. O’Neill Heat RT boots, £40
Emilio Pucci polyamide and mixed-down coat, £1,780. Starlite polyester/Spandex Jetson catsuit, £22, from Dancing in the Street. O’Neill Heat RT boots, £40 | Image: Andrew Yee
Gucci nylon gabardine, mink and Lurex bomber, £3,680. Sibling London lambswool/Lurex catsuit, £1,500
Gucci nylon gabardine, mink and Lurex bomber, £3,680. Sibling London lambswool/Lurex catsuit, £1,500 | Image: Andrew Yee
Stella McCartney velvet-mix Melissa gilet, £1,100. O’Neill x Cynthia Vincent Bara top, £115. Wolford cotton-mix Colorado body (worn underneath), £119. Philipp Plein stretch viscose and crystal Money trousers, about £5,700
Stella McCartney velvet-mix Melissa gilet, £1,100. O’Neill x Cynthia Vincent Bara top, £115. Wolford cotton-mix Colorado body (worn underneath), £119. Philipp Plein stretch viscose and crystal Money trousers, about £5,700 | Image: Andrew Yee
DKNY nylon scarf, £698. Louis Vuitton wool jumpsuit, £1,900. Astrid Andersen nylon gloves, £210
DKNY nylon scarf, £698. Louis Vuitton wool jumpsuit, £1,900. Astrid Andersen nylon gloves, £210 | Image: Andrew Yee
Chloé nylon-mix coat, £2,572. Sacai nylon/polyester and down coat, £975. O’Neill Psycho Tech wetsuit, £320
Chloé nylon-mix coat, £2,572. Sacai nylon/polyester and down coat, £975. O’Neill Psycho Tech wetsuit, £320 | Image: Andrew Yee
