The #stayhome essential grooming guide

2020 has been one long bad hair day for Planet Earth. With local barbers and hairdressers still shut, increasing numbers of men are rocking up for the morning Zoom sporting an apocalypse-chic buzz-cut. But don’t reach for the shears just yet. This is a golden opportunity to pamper our scalps – and bring some salon luxury into the home.

“In some ways, lockdown has the potential to be quite good for our hair,” says trichologist Anabel Kingsley, brand president of Philip Kingsley. “Extra time can be invested in a healthy haircare routine – and so you may come out of this with better locks than you had before.”

She recommends Philip Kingsley Flaky/Itchy Scalp Shampoo (£25) for a thorough daily wash with the scent of green apples. And it’s worth applying properly. “Haphazardly running your hands through your hair won’t give your scalp a proper cleanse,” Kingsley advises. “Firmly, yet gently, work it into your scalp for 60 seconds.” A morning head massage will do wonders for Covid-related stress levels too – and minimising stress is vital to keep hair healthy. Follow up with Malin + Goetz’s Cilantro Hair Conditioner, with its gentle natural fragrance, which promises to hydrate the hair and scalp – and can be left in for an extra intense treatment (£20).

When it comes to taming the tresses for the webcam, you can achieve a smart, set-and-forget shape on shorter hair with Oribe Rough Luxury Soft Moulding Paste (£39, from spacenk.com) to add texture and shine, or the power couple of Aveda’s Thickening Tonic (£22) and Pure-formance Grooming Clay (£23) for a matte look.

For a looser, just-woke-up-like-this nonchalance, run a few strokes of Acqua di Parma’s Grooming Cream Natural Hold (£31) through your hair. It conditions strands without holding too firmly, and with every shake of your head releases the brand’s signature Colonia scent – a rich vetiver, sandalwood base with citrusy top notes. All revenue from online sales of selected products are donated to coronavirus initiatives as part of the maison’s #StayHome campaign.

As time stretches between barber’s visits and hair grows longer, try American Crew’s Fiber Grooming Foam ($17.95), a lightweight styler that gave my increasingly long mane a much-needed volume boost – and medium-hold taming – without weighing it down.

For the face, Tom Ford’s Beard Oil (£44), with almond, jojoba and grapeseed oils, softens whiskers to keep the castaway look at bay. Comb it through to condition and nourish bristles and infuse your beard with one of three Tom Ford scents: Oud Wood, Neroli Portofino or Tobacco Vanille.