Paint It, Black: new art by Ronnie Wood

“I’m still very much known as a rock guitar player,” says Ronnie Wood, from the 19th-century Hertfordshire worker’s cottage he has converted into a painting studio. “But my art allows me to explore more. I can break the confines of a chord sequence with my art. I’m able to do whatever I want.” What he creates are predominantly large-scale, surreal paintings based around his time in The Rolling Stones. The artworks have been the subject of a major retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in São Paulo, as well as a host of solo exhibitions across the US, Europe and Asia. They’ve also graced Eric Clapton album covers, Liberty ready-to-wear clothing and accessories, and Bremont watches.

Today, a new limited-edition print depicting The Rolling Stones in a collagist compilation in muted shades will go on sale for the first time, priced at £2,000. Based on a portrait of the band from 2004 and entitled Welcome, the image gives “a real insight into a different side of The Rolling Stones,” says Wood, who will dedicate and sign the first 75 prints sold.

In April, Wood was announced as the guest artist for 2020 at The Other Art Fair Online Studios, the online platform launched in partnership with Saatchi Art. A series of limited-edition prints, signed by Wood, are available, as well as two exclusive set-list lithographs that rework his etchings and collages and feature track lists from Rolling Stones concerts in Pasadena and Glastonbury.